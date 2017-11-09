Search for justice continues on 3 year anniversary of Kimberly Watts' murder

Police are still searching for the suspect in the murder of Kimberly Watts (Photo Source: WLOX)

Another year has passed, and the search for who murdered a Long Beach woman continues.

Kimberly Watts was killed in her home on November 10, 2014.

"I hope this will never happen to another mother because it is horrible," said Kimberly's mother Maxine Holcomb.

Time may have passed, but the grief continues for Kimberly Watts' mother and her family. The grief comes not only from missing their loved one, but also because the question who killed Kim hasn't been answered.



"It's been three long years while a killer has walked around totally free," said Kimberly's sister Sherry Bass.



Earlier this year the Harrison County Sheriff's Department took over the murder investigation from Long Beach Police. Sheriff Troy Peterson said his investigators have received some tips in the last few months and are following up on them.

Kimberly's brother Joey Holcomb believes investigators will find someone who can shed light into who caused his sister's death inside her own home.



"There's no doubt that somebody knows how this all came to be," said Joey Holcomb.



The family is now offering a $20,000 reward to anyone who can offer information that will lead to an arrest and conviction.



"It maybe someone who saw some little simple thing that they thought was irrelevant, but it maybe just the thing that we need to make a difference," Holcomb said.



There is a person of interest who investigators haven't named.

Until the killer is found Kim's family will continue pushing for justice.



"We're really adamant about sticking with this until somebody is brought to justice," said Holcomb.

Sheriff Troy Peterson said DNA and other items from the crime scene that were initially tested have now been sent to a specialty lab in Florida for more detailed testing.

If you know anything about the murder of Kimberly Watts call the Harrison County Sheriff's Department (228) 896-3000.

