Secretary of Navy pays first visit to Ingalls Shipbuilding

The 76th Secretary of the Navy Honorable Richard V. Spencer paid his first visit to a company he says is vital to Navy operations.

Spencer, alongside state leaders and Huntington Ingalls officials, toured two ships and met with the sailors.

Spencer is the man in charge of the Department of the Navy and the one who oversees the construction of naval ships.

"Ladies and gentlemen it's great to be down here today in Pascagoula to see I think one of the highest performing, if not the highest performing shipyard that the U.S. Navy has," said Spencer.

During his tour at Ingalls, Spencer walked abroad the amphibious transport dock Portland LPD 27 San Antonio Class, which was delivered to the Navy in September. He also got an inside look of the LHA 7 Tripoli warship that is still under construction.

"It truly is humbling to come down here and walk amongst these great pieces of steel that keep our way of life the way it is," said Spencer.

Spencer took time during his tour to meet and shake hands with sailors.

He also made a point to recognize the workers who construct the vessels.

"It's amazing to see the workforce down here. It's on the shoulders of the U.S. Navy that we keep these production lines hot and therefore efficient," said Spencer.

The Navy's top brass called Ingalls an amazing shipyard for its size and skilled employees.

"The workforce is one of the key elements that makes it a critical part of the navy infrastructure," said Spencer.

Congressman Palazzo, who accompanied Spencer on the tour, said he's grateful for the continued work state leaders do to keep company's like Ingalls in the Magnolia state.

"We have to thank our governor and the state legislator for the investment- over $200 million of the $700 million infrastructure and construction project that's taken place- so we can continue to compete and attract the greatest shipbuilders on the earth build ships for the greatest Navy and Marine Corps," said Palazzo.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.