Charges upgraded for man accused of setting girlfriend on fire

The Picayune man accused of dousing his girlfriend with gasoline, lighting her on fire, and leaving her on the side of a highway has been captured in Arkansas. That’s according to Pearl River County Sheriff David Allison.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation spokesman Warren Strain said Jerry Glenn Willis, 43, is now charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, and felony taking of a motor vehicle. He was originally charged with kidnapping and domestic aggravated assault.

Allison said Arkansas State Police captured Willis around 2 p.m. in Blackton, AR. Strain said Willis was burning the SUV he took from his girlfriend when he was caught.

Willis will be held at the Monroe County Jail until he is extradited to Mississippi.

According to Strain, Willis left his girlfriend, Stacey Frank, on the side of Hwy. 11 after setting her on fire Wednesday night.

Allison said when Frank was found on the highway about a mile north of Pearl River County Hospital just after 11 p.m., she was naked and appeared to be bleeding. Frank was rushed to an area hospital, but was later transferred to the University of Mississippi Medical Center Burn Unit in Jackson.

Family members tell us Frank, 46, remains in critical condition and will have skin graft surgery Friday.

Authorities launched a nationwide manhunt for Willis after Frank was found. MBI even issued a warning not to approach him, calling Willis “dangerous.”

