Ingalls recognized for LGBTQ workplace equality

Huntington Ingalls Industries earned top marks this year in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2018 Corporate Equality Index. The national survey looks at corporate policies and practices related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) workplace equality.

"HII is honored to receive recognition as an LGBTQ-friendly workplace from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation," said HII President and CEO Mike Petters. "We are focused on building a workforce culture where the least-empowered person has the confidence to speak up. We want HII to be a place that fosters inclusion for every employee, regardless of their differences."

HII joins the ranks of 609 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year.

The 2018 CEI evaluated LGBTQ-related policies and practices, including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs, and public engagement with the LGBTQ community.

View the full 2018 Corporate Equality Index report here>> http://bit.ly/2m91rk9



