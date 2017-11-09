You can pump money into local schools on Fuel-Up Night

The campaign encourages the community to use specially-marked fuel pumps to raise money for participating schools. (Photo source: WLOX)

Today you can pump money into local schools by simply filling up your gas tank. It’s all part of Circle K’s Fueling Our Schools campaign, and tonight is Fuel-Up night.

One cent of every gallon of fuel sold on these special pumps will support vital needs for schools like Ocean Springs Middle School, Gulfport High School, and St. Martin High School.

Three Circle K store in South Mississippi are participating in tonight’s Fuel-Up Night:

Circle K at 2803 25th Ave. in Gulfport benefiting Gulfport High School

Circle K at 8000 Tucker Rd. in Vancleave benefiting St. Martin High School

Circle K at 4020 Bienville Blvd. in Ocean Springs benefiting Ocean Springs Middle School

By filling up at designated pumps on Fuel-Up Night, Circle K will donate 10 cents of each gallon sold.

