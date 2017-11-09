Rude awakening for suspected George County drug dealers

The knock on the door at daybreak was not what more than two dozen suspected drug dealers in George and Greene Counties wanted to hear. Squad cars pulled up at the homes of men and women accused of dealing drugs early Thursday morning. When the people inside opened their doors, officers were there to handcuff suspects, walk them through a cool morning rain, place them in the back of the patrol cars, and haul them off to the George County Regional Jail.

The drug sweep through Lucedale, George County and parts of Greene County targeted 29 suspected street-level drug dealers. As of 2 p.m. Thursday, 19 suspects were in custody:

Clarrisa “RERE” Blackston: sale of controlled substance(methamphetamine)

Kendrick Booker: sale of a controlled substance(methamphetamine) and sale of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a park

Bryan “Pooh Pie” Bracks: two counts of sale of controlled substance(methamphetamine)

Adrianne Breland: two counts of sale of controlled substance(Adderall)

Benton Cooley: possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)

Tyler Davis: sale of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church (methamphetamine)

Walter Dortch: sale of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a park (methamphetamine)

Roy Griffin: two counts of sale of controlled substance(methamphetamine)

Nicole Hayes: two counts of sale of controlled substance(crack cocaine)

Monitte Henderson: sale of controlled substance(methamphetamine)

Jennifer Herrington: two counts of sale of controlled substance(methamphetamine)

Courtney Hickey: sale of a controlled substance(methamphetamine)

Beverly McDowell: sale of a controlled substance(methamphetamine)

Christopher Brian Shoemaker: sale of controlled substance(methamphetamine)

Michael Shane Smith: two counts of sale of controlled substance(methamphetamine)

Demetrius “Tron” Spivery: sale of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church (crack cocaine)

Harvey Louis Vise: possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)

Darrell “Straight Cash” Williams: two counts of sale of controlled substance (crack cocaine) and sale of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church

Donzell "Shipyard" Williams: Sale of Controlled Substance (methamphetamine)

Sixteen suspects are still wanted in the operation:

Alex Rooney: sale of a controlled substance (ecstasy)

Wendy Pitts: sale of a controlled substance (oxycodone), and sale of controlled substance (hydrocodone) within 1,500 feet of a church

Andre “Dre” Gaines II: two counts of sale of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)

Shannon Marie Allgood: sale of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)

Catherine Deckard: sale of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)

Terry “GP” Ross: two counts of a sale of a controlled substance (crack cocaine)

Georgette Riley: two counts of a sale of a controlled substance (crack cocaine)

Derrick “Twin” Hilton: two counts of sale of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a school (methamphetamine)

Beverly Shantil Spivery: sale of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church (crack cocaine)

Monica Riley: sale of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)

Stephen Newell: sale of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a park (methamphetamine)

Chris Howard: two counts of sale of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)

John Nix: possession of a controlled Substance (marijuana)

Mason McCarty: possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)

Kellen Hopkins: possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)

Kim Cowart: possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)

Investigators say they’ve been working “Operation Crackdown” for eight months. They tell us cocaine, meth, and opioids are some of the illegal narcotics purchased from the suspected dealers. The sheriff's department confiscated two marijuana plants and 100 units of hydrocodone during the drug sweep.

This morning‘s drug round up was a partnership between the Southeast Narcotics Task Force in the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics. George County's sheriff says it's the latest attempt by those agencies and law enforcers in his county and Greene County to slow down illegal drug dealers, and make their communities safer places to live.

