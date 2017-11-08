MGCCC High School Lineman of the Week: Louis Paul Smith of D'Iberville

From 2016 Region 4-6A Champions, to fighting for their playoff lives in 2017, D'Iberville's season hasn't exactly gone according to plan. But through all the ups and downs, one Warrior remains a constant: Louis Paul Smith. The junior center provides a force up the middle for the Warriors, as he's consistently the highest-graded lineman on the roster.

"These guys have a 400 pound nose guard, but I promise you, it's okay," D'Iberville head coach Eric Collins said. "If we didn't have Louie, I wouldn't know that it's okay, but I have full confidence in him. They can't bring anybody to the table better than him."

When we last caught up with Louie over the summer, the three-star prospect boasted collegiate offers from the likes of Southern Miss, ULM and Troy. However, in the months since, his stock has only continued to rise, culminating in receiving his first SEC offer from Mississippi State earlier today.

"As far as the experience itself, it's just unique," Smith said of being courted by collegiate programs. "I've enjoyed it. Especially with this season, I've tried to focus on this season, but on Saturdays I go out and visit. I just enjoy it a lot. It's very unique."

Even with having to play games on Fridays and make collegiate visits on Saturdays, Louie still finds time in his busy schedule to succeed academically, sitting at the top of his class.

"He really epitomizes what Warrior football is all about," Collins said. "We always challenge the kids about how you should be on a daily basis, you should be a champion on a daily basis. You should compete on a daily basis. He certainly does that, and that's the reward he gets for doing that."

Even with all his success, Smith is not one to hog the spotlight. As his Warriors hit the road for their playoff battle at Petal this Friday, he's happy to just be going to war with his teammates.

"The way we're approaching this Friday is that we owe it to the seniors," Smith said. "Seniors like (Ja'Quavis Foster) and Chad (Searight), they've given it their all this season. We owe it to them to win. We owe it to our community, we owe it to the school, we owe it to everybody."

