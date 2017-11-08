Seven Hancock stars sign on the dotted line

It was a big day and a packed house at Hancock High School, as seven Hawks signed their National Letters of Intent to play collegiate athletics.

"it's just a dream come true," Landon Jordan said. "I've been thinking about this since I was a kid."

"I honestly I never thought that I would ever get this day, so I was nervous," Madison Ladner said. "But now, I'm just so excited to play college ball."

Jordan headlines the group, as the Hawks standout shortstop signed to play baseball for Mississippi State. As a junior, Landon averaged .394 at the plate with 10 RBI in 14 games.

"I went on my visit, and I couldn't pass it up," Jordan said of his decision. "I saw the facilities, and then they're adding a new baseball field, it's awesome. My mom attended the school, also."

Kaylan Ladner is also headed to the Division I ranks, signing a softball scholarship with Southern Miss.

"Just the opportunity to play softball at the next level is a blessing no matter where you're going," Ladner said. "But there's something special about Southern Miss."

With their 2016 State Championship in tow, four volleyball Hawks look to bring their success to the JUCO ranks. Amanda Kay Shubert, Destiny Hariel, Madison Ladner and Karringten Perkins will all continue their volleyball careers at Coastal Alabama.

"I love all of them to death," Ladner said. "They're all my best friends. To be on the court with them for another two years is gonna be awesome."

Softball standout Brooke Fagan rounds out the group, signing with Pearl River Community College, giving the Wildcats an impressive performer at the plate.

In some of the other marquee signings around the area, St. Martin 5-star center Daphane White signed with Mississippi State Women's Basketball, Gulfport junior Blake Johnson signed on the dotted line with Tulane Baseball, and Vancleave standout Lina May will continue her illustrious cross country and track career at Southern Miss.

