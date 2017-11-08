Third suspect arrested in connection with drive-by-shooting

The third suspect wanted in a September drive-by-shooting in Biloxi is now in custody.

According to the Biloxi Police Department, the shooting occurred on Sept. 17 in the 200 block of Rodenberg Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

Although one person was hit by some sort of object as a result of the gunshots, no injuries were reported.

Witnesses identified 18-year-old Durente Yarbor, 20-year-old Aseante Taylor, and 19-year-old Javaris Ramsey, all of Gulfport, as the suspects. Yarbor was found and arrested on Sept. 29 and Taylor was taken into custody on Nov. 8.

Both men were taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center and held in lieu of a $300,000 bond each.

Police confirm that 19-year-old Javaris Ramsey of Gulfport was arrested on Nov. 14 by the Humphreys County Sheriff's Office. He was taken to the Biloxi Police Department for booking the following day.

Ramsey was then taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center and held in lieu of a $150,000 bond.

Anyone with information that can assist police in their investigation is asked to contact the Biloxi Police Department at 228-435-6112 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

