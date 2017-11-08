Broken sidewalks causing concern in Harrison County

Whether it's running or driving, residents and visitors alike love the view from Highway 90.

But recently, the view a bit closer to the road has become less than pleasing. From cracks and buckles in the sidewalk, to entire sections of the walk collapsing, multiple places along the 26 miles of sand beach in Harrison County are in need of repair.

Kelly Castleberry with Mississippi Department of Transportation says Hurricane Nate had a big effect on the sidewalks.

"The storm surge from Hurricane Nate eroded a lot of the sand underneath the sidewalks leaving portions vulnerable to collapse," said Castleberry.

Those missing pieces of sidewalk have become a hazard for people who use the area for exercise.

"MDOT crews will work to replace the sand under the sidewalk and repair the sections of sidewalk that have fallen," said Castleberry, "The eventual goal would be to extend the full concrete walkway from bridge to bridge, removing the need for the segmented sidewalk."

He says that plan would use BP funds and would require much less maintenance after big storms. It would also be safer for bikers and walkers because it would move them at least 6-feet farther from the highway.

There is no timeline for when the current repairs will be completed, but MDOT asks drivers to be mindful when crews do begin working along the road.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.