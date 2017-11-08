Spotify has a playlist with songs connected to MS Blues Trail

The number 200 has a significant meaning in the Magnolia State this year. Mississippi is celebrating its bicentennial. The state also recently unveiled its 200th Mississippi Blues Trail marker.

To honor the occasion, Visit Mississippi put together a Mississippi Blues Trail 200 Playlist on the music streaming service Spotify. Each song on the list is connected to a marker along the blues trail.

The most recent Mississippi Blues Trail marker to be unveiled in South Mississippi honored Henry “Hank” Donahue and Tempy Smith, as well as Jaimoe Johnson, drummer for the legendary Southern rock troupe The Allman Brothers Band.

The song on the Spotify playlist connected to the marker in Ocean Springs is “Trouble No More” by The Allman Brothers Band.

If you ever feel a stirring in your soul to explore the history of blues music in Mississippi, download the free Mississippi Blues Trail app and Spotify, turn on the Mississippi Blues Trail 200 Playlist, and hit the road.

