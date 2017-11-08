Man starts grassroots effort to feed homeless in South Mississippi

Madden has named his grassroots effort to feed the south Mississippi homeless community, ‘Surge the stranded, flood the homeless.’(Image Source: WLOX News)

A Mississippi man has taken a grassroots approach to helping the homeless community in the Gulf Coast.

Russell Madden Jr. says he plans to spend every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., delivering groceries to whoever he finds that may need them.

Bags of groceries line Russell Madden, Jr. backseat, filled with food for the homeless.

“I made sure to get the pop tops because some of them might not have can openers,” said Madden. “I'm trying to go straight to them personally and just help out.”

Madden has named his initiative ‘Surge the stranded, flood the homeless.’ He recalls seeing a lot of homelessness across the coast and feeling moved to lend a helping hand.

“I would always see people walking, no shoes, no nothing. Stop at a gas station and people asking for spare change or anything like that,” said Madden.

For him, the idea of homelessness hits close to home.

“My dad recently got diagnosed with a heart condition, and he ended up not able to work. he lost his home and now we have taken him in. So, he wouldn't be on the street,” he noted.

“Without y’all we wouldn't have anything,” said one grocery recipient.

When asked why he does it, he mentioned a popular quote from President Ronald Reagan: “Everybody can't help everyone, but everybody can help someone."

