Door-to-door solicitation illegal in Waveland, police say

Waveland police are warning residents to be cautious about opening their doors to strangers. Waveland PD took to Facebook to tell residents not to buy from people or groups who come to your door.

The post goes on to say that in Waveland, it is illegal to sell items door to door. If someone does come to your house or business selling things like magazine subscriptions or alarm systems, call authorities immediately.

