Sophia Myers' love for animals lives on

The Jackson County Animal Shelter is holding a pet supply drive in honor of Sophia Myers (Photo Source: WLOX)

In her lifetime, Sophia Myers fell in love with the Jackson County Animal Shelter and was always eager to lend a helping hand to an animal in need.

Now, that help is coming in the form of a pet supply drive in her honor.

A major collection drive will be held this Saturday from 11 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Quakes on Highway 90 in Ocean Springs.

The owner of Quakes, Marie Garbin is also involved for very personal reasons.

“Through our time getting to know the Meyers family, my children have both become much more aware of God in their lives and their purposes in life, and that has just been a tremendous impact for us," said Garbin.

Shelter director Joe Barlow is grateful for having known Sophia.

“It's been very humbling and at the same time, very exciting for us. What's she done in her short lifetime, and even now after her passing, to help this shelter can't be overstated.” Barlow said.

Sophia Meyers would have celebrated her 8th birthday on Monday, Nov. 13. For her parents, the community support has been overwhelming.

“It's amazing. There's a donation from Alaska. So when you talk about community, we're talking about community even bigger than the coast. It's just moving and thank-you isn't sufficient. We haven't figured out the right way to thank everybody," said Angel Meyers.

After seeing her love of animals time and again, and following a Facebook post by Angel Myers, members of the Ocean Springs Lion's Club are pitching in to lead the supply drive.

The group hopes to make an everlasting contribution, according to organization president Valerie Guice.

“I would like to see the Lion's Club continue this every year on Sophia's birthday to help benefit a vulnerable population, which animals are in society,” Guice explained.

