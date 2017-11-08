Hollandale teen reported missing found safe - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Hollandale teen reported missing found safe

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

A teen who was reported missing in Hollandale has been found.  

Markayla Lundy, 17, was reported missing since November 4. She has since been located and is safe, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.  

