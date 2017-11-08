WLOX Editorial: The problem is real

The merciless mass shooting at a Texas church is again pushing the need for better mental health treatment to the forefront and rightfully so. You don't have to look far even in our own community to find those who constantly deal the people who have mental health issues.
Police and hospital emergency room personnel can only temporarily deal with the problems caused by those with mental issues, only see the same person again later, creating more problems.
The problem is real. It is widespread, and it is clear, there are not enough resources dedicated to helping these people get better before they literally go off the deep end to hurt or kill. It's time for our leaders to recognize the problem and finally do something about it
That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.
Rick Williams
WLOX-TV General Manager
Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.
208 DeBuys Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 896-1313
wlox@wlox.com
(228) 896-1313EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.