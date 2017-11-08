WLOX Editorial: Thank our veterans

Saturday, November 11th, is Veterans Day. November 11th was originally designated as Armistice Day to celebrate the end of World War I and to recognize those fought in that war to end all wars.

Of course, unfortunately, it was not the war to end all wars. Therefore we have needed and still need a strong military to protect our freedom and our country.

There are about 22 million American veterans of military service. So now we pay tribute to all of our veterans each November 11th. We urge you to thank our veterans for their patriotism, their sacrifice and their service to our country. That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

