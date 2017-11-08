AL man charged in D'Iberville vehicle thefts; more arrests expected

An investigation into two stolen vehicles led the arrest of a man from Auburn, AL and more are expected, according to D’Iberville police.

Lt. Jason King said 25-year-old Rodney James Vite is charged with two counts of motor vehicle theft.

King said the investigation started with the report of a Jeep Cherokee stolen from the Scarlet Pearl Casino. The Jeep was found abandoned nearby. The owner told police a handgun was stolen out of the vehicle.

According to investigators, a Volkswagen Jetta was used in the theft of the Jeep. That vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of Navy Federal Credit Union in the Promenade Shopping Center that same day, King said.

D’Iberville patrol officers located the Volkswagen and pulled over the driver in the area of Sangani Blvd. King said Vite was behind the wheel, and a woman, who has not been identified, was also in the car.

King said Vite was taken into custody and the woman was taken to an area hospital for previous medical issues.

Vite was booked into the Harrison County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

King said the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the police department at 228-396-4252 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

