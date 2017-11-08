Biloxi mayor talks ongoing projects over breakfast - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi mayor talks ongoing projects over breakfast

Despite The challenges, Mayor FoFo Gilich says the future of Biloxi is bright. (Photo source: WLOX) Despite The challenges, Mayor FoFo Gilich says the future of Biloxi is bright. (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

A large crowd of chamber of commerce members and business leaders gathered Wednesday morning at Merit Health in Biloxi to attend Mayor FoFo Gilich’s breakfast with the mayor event. 

Gilich touched on several topics, including his quest to shore up the Biloxi beach front with portable concrete panels that will prevent sand from blowing onto Hwy. 90. He recently met with the Army Corps of Engineers to discuss the plan and get preliminary approval.

The mayor also touched on downtown redevelopment, including three new motels that are going up, as well as the new Mugshots restaurant.

Gilich also referenced a report released last week by the Gulf Coast Business Council, saying the coast’s economy has been stagnant for several years. The mayor feels strongly that all coast governments need to work together to reverse that trend.

The report shows that the state as a whole is growing more quickly and adding more jobs than the coast.

He also touched on improvements at the small craft harbor, including a new boat launch. 

Despite The challenges, Gilich says the future of Biloxi is bright.

