Former sheriff's dept. employee charged with embezzlement

Cherie Ward (Photo source: Jackson Co. Sheriff's Dept.) Cherie Ward (Photo source: Jackson Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

A former Jackson County Sheriff's Department employee is accused of embezzling money from a non-profit organization that helps law enforcement officers. 

According to the grand jury indictment, Cherie Ward, 47, is accused of "converting to her own use money having a value of $1,340, the property of the Thin Blue Line Trust, a non-profit organization of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office."  

The embezzlement allegedly occurred between March and May of 2015. The Ocean Springs woman was employed at the sheriff’s department from September 2012 through February 2016.

Ward is being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center, pending bond.   

