PGA TOUR Champions coming back to Biloxi with new name, sponsor

The PGA TOUR Champions will be returning to Biloxi in 2018. It returns with a new name and it's first title sponsor.

The new name is the Rapiscan Systems Classic. That company inked a three year deal to be the title sponsor of the annual Champions Tour golf tournament played at Fallen Oak.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Rapiscan Systems to the PGA TOUR family as the new title sponsor of our event on the Mississippi Gulf Coast," said PGA TOUR Champions President Greg McLaughlin. "Their commitment to excellence in the field of security meshes well with our desire to create a tremendous tournament product for the great golf fans in Southern Mississippi. We are excited for this partnership and look forward to building on the strength of the tournament's existing foundation."

For months, golf lovers and volunteers of the annual tournament wondered if stars like defending champ Miguel Angel Jimenez, Fred Couples and John Daly would return to the coast for year nine of what was the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic. Now, we know the answer is yes. They'll be back beginning in late March.

Studies indicate this tournament has an economic impact that tops $15 million a year for South Mississippi.

"The Mississippi Gulf Coast benefits greatly from this event, and I know the passionate golf fans in the area will continue to support these tremendous legends of the game," said MRGC Foundation Board of Directors Chairman, Frank Bertucci.

The Rapiscan Systems Classic will be the third PGA TOUR-sanctioned event to be held annually in Mississippi, joining the PGA TOUR's Sanderson Farms Championship and the Web.com Tour's North Mississippi Classic. Mississippi is one of just five states to host an annual tournament on all three Tours.

