Hancock County residents calling for repairs to Old Hwy 90

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

In Hancock County, residents are letting their frustrations be known about the condition of Old Highway 90. Someone even went so far as to put a sign up near Pearlington begging for repairs to the roadway.

Big rigs frequently travel along the stretch of Highway 90 near the Port Bienville Industrial Park, and residents believe this heavy usage is something that contributes to the road's disrepair. We spoke to a woman who works at the port who said she avoids taking Old Highway 90 at all costs.

"At one point, 90 wasn't so bad. It's just all the truck traffic from the port. I don't even try to go on it. I go around on Lower Bay Road, just so I avoid the bumps," she said.

The number featured on the road cone sign is a number for MDOT. Kelly Castleberry with MDOT says Old Highway 90 is on the list to be repaved, early next year.

Pearlington resident John Bruner said he'd like to see it fixed once and for all.

"I've talked to my neighbors about it, everybody complains about the same problem here," Bruner explained. "Instead of fixing the problem once, they fix it this year. They come back again next year, they fix it again, and then they fix it again."

MDOT officials say funds can only go so far, and they have to prioritize the worst roads in the state for repair. But folks like John Bruner want MDOT to recognize Old Highway 90 as a top priority.

"The thing needs to be torn up and redone. You have to have your car realigned twice a year," Bruner said. 

Castleberry said in recent weeks, MDOT had to pull the plug on several projects due to insufficient funds.

