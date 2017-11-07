Gulfport police meet with North Gulfport residents

Gulfport's police chief spent Tuesday evening with a group of residents to discuss crime and problems they feel affect their community.

There was a large turnout here at the Isiah Fredericks Community Center Tuesday to participate in that discussion with Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania. It isn't his first time participating in a discussion with the North Gulfport community.

Papania began by addressing one of his biggest concerns, and that was guns in the hands of juveniles. So far in 2017, there have been 1347 juvenile complaints filed. He encouraged everyone to be vigilant and speak up when they see kids behaving badly.

There have been also been 636 reports of shots fired, but that number includes the entire city. The chief took questions that were written down by audience members on note cards, and some of those questions included their response times and diversity of the force.

One thing that did not come up at the meeting is the Kelvin Fairley incident. It's the video that Chief Papania recently addressed on Facebook and released the body-cam footage. Before the meeting started, NAACP leaders told the audience that any pending litigation including past incidents would not be discussed.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.