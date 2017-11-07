Darren Freeman named Pass Christian deputy police chief

Not quite one month after resigning from the Bay St. Louis Police Department, Darren Freeman has returned to law enforcement.

During the Tuesday night Pass Christian Board of Alderman meeting, Freeman was elected as the new deputy police chief in a 3-2 vote.

Mayor Chipper McDermott says Freeman was recommended for the position by the current police chief. When asked about Freeman's history in Bay St. Louis, McDermott said he had no comment.

In September, a video surfaced of Freeman reportedly restraining a handcuffed suspect. He was hired as the interim Bay St. Louis chief in January and took the oath of office in July.

Freeman was previously the director of internal affairs for Mississippi Highway Patrol and brought 23 years of law enforcement experience to the Bay.

