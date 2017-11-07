5 companies submit bids for Harrison Co. beach project

The winning contractor will replenish eight sections of the sand beach where the shoreline is getting a bit too close to the seawall. (Photo source: WLOX)

We now know five companies want to help Harrison County replenish its beach. The county's sand beach department just opened the five bids for the estimated $3 million project.

On Monday, the department will ask Harrison County supervisors to review the bids and award a contract.

The winning contractor will replenish eight sections of the sand beach where the shoreline is getting a bit too close to the seawall. Those areas include portions of beach near Henderson Ave., Pitcher Point, Jeff Davis Ave., Broad Ave., Hewes Ave./Coffee Creek, Tegarden Rd./Cowan Rd., Oyster Bayou (just west of Broadwater Marina), and Chalmers Drive.

Harrison County Sand Beach Director Chuck Loftis tells us the replenishment project begins in December. It will take about four months to complete the project, which will require about 225,000 cubic yards of sand.

