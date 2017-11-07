Animal rights activists protest 'dolphin prison'

A vigil for sea life is taking place right now on the steps of Gulfport City Hall, all in effort to stop what demonstrators call a “dolphin prison.” Protesters showed up to the vigil with signs and candles in hand.

At Gulfport's City Council meeting, a group is protesting the Gulfport Aquarium. Members don't want dolphins held in captivity. Ground has been broken on the aquarium project, and animal rights activists are again making their position known.

Doll Stanley, with In Defense of Animals, brought a petition before city leaders with 200,000 signatures of people who are opposed to dolphin captivity. Stanley told council members that she wants to prohibit the captivity of dolphins at the aquarium.

In Defense of Animals has proposed an ordinance that would allow the dolphins that are already scheduled to be shipped here but won't allow any more after that.

