MS Center for Justice to host expungement events

The Mississippi Center for Justice is hosting a series of expungement events around the Coast.

The free clinics educate residents about Mississippi's expungement laws, as well as determine if attendees qualify for the process.

Registration is not required, but those attending should try to bring the following documents:

From the law enforcement agency that handled the arrest:

A copy of the criminal history report, rap sheet, or arrest record OR a background check from the Sheriff's Dept. or the MS Dept. of Public Safety

From the court(s) that handled the court case(s):

For misdemeanor expungements , a copy of the abstract of court record related to all misdemeanor offenses

, a copy of the abstract of court record related to all misdemeanor offenses For felony expungements , a copy of all sentencing orders

, a copy of all sentencing orders For dismissals and all other matters , an order of dismissal/nolle prosequi/ no bill/non-adjudication that contains the date of arrest and the arresting agency

, an order of dismissal/nolle prosequi/ no bill/non-adjudication that contains the date of arrest and the arresting agency Proof that all terms and conditions of our sentence have been completed

For additional information regarding the following clinics, contact Kiara Taite at 228-435-7284:

November 28, 2017 with East Biloxi Community Collaborative, 6 p.m.

Biloxi Community Center

591 Howard Avenue

Biloxi, MS

December 8, 2017 1-5 p.m.

Hope Community Church

4341 Gautier Vancleave Rd.

Gautier, MS

January 10, 2018, 10 a.m.-3p.m. (time subject to change)

G. W. Henderson Recreational Center

1165 Abbay Drive

Tunica, MS 38676

January 19, 2018 Information Session, time TBA

Moss Point Library

4119 Bellview Avenue

Moss Point, MS

January 30, 2018 Expungement Clinic, time TBA

Moss Point Library

4119 Bellview Avenue

Moss Point, MS

