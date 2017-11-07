MS Center for Justice to host expungement events

A vigil for sea life is taking place right now on the steps of Gulfport City Hall, all in effort to stop what demonstrators call a “dolphin prison.”More >>
The Mississippi Center for Justice is hosting a series of expungement events around the Coast.More >>
A healthy initiative is making the rounds in Jackson County. It all stems from one hospital’s efforts to get the community to be more health conscious.More >>
There are elections today in the Moss Point, Jackson County, and Pascagoula-Gautier school districts.More >>
The conversation over mental health treatment in this country is being debated once again. This in the aftermath of the latest mass shooting at a Texas church. The debate has reached the coast as well.More >>
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.More >>
Former Philadelphia pitcher Roy Halladay's plane crashed and one person is dead, but it's not known if he was in the plane.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.More >>
Hokes Bluff police say a child who ran to get help at a neighbor's home led them to a murder-suicide.More >>
Experts sometimes refer to online porn as digital heroin. And just like drugs, kids who get exposed at a young age will have serious consequences to deal with as they mature.More >>
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.More >>
Authorities have confirmed that two contractors are dead following an accident near Claiborne Street and Houston River Road in Sulphur.More >>
