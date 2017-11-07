New initiative rewards restaurants for offering healthy dishes

The Healthy Selections Initiative is making a mission of encouraging area restaurants to increase their choices of dishes that meet a set of health-conscious criteria. (Photo source: WLOX)

A healthy initiative is making the rounds in Jackson County. It all stems from one hospital’s efforts to get the community to be more health conscious.

The idea came out of Singing River Health System’s Ocean Springs Hospital.

The Healthy Selections Initiative is making a mission of encouraging area restaurants to increase their choices of dishes that meet a set of health-conscious criteria. These include dished that are 550 calories or less, 20 grams of fat or less, and 600 milligrams of sodium or less.

If a menu item receives the designation of being a healthy selection, Singing River Health System will work with the restaurant to promote it and give it proper signage.



“We want our health system to be known as a health system that really cares about our employees, our patients, everyone in the community,” said Lauren McDavid, with SRHS. “We also want our restaurants to take pride in offering these kinds of selections to everyone.”



So far, five restaurants have been awarded healthy selection awards in Pascagoula, Gautier, and Ocean Springs.

