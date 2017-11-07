Centennial Plaza design teams visit Gulfport

Design teams for the Centennial Plaza hotel are in town, and the Gulfport mayor considers it a positive sign. (Photo source: WLOX)

Design teams for Gulfport's Centennial Plaza are in town, and the mayor considers it a good thing.

Mayor Billy Hewes says their visit is a sign that the city will see construction crews on the grounds in the not too distant future.

When Robert Lubin took over the Centennial Plaza development in July, the developer said construction would be visible by the end of October. Dirt hasn't been moved yet, but engineers have been seen on the Highway 90 property.

Unlike a previous attempt to develop Centennial Plaza, money has been spent by the Lubin team to transform the 92-acre beachfront property.

The project will be a family-oriented space that includes a town square, resort hotel, restaurants, and even residential housing.

