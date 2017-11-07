OS man pleads guilty to using internet to view child porn

An Ocean Springs man has pleaded guilty to using the internet for more than six months to view child pornography.

Steven Dedual Jr., 45, now faces up to 20 years in prison and $250,000 in fines after pleading guilty to accessing the internet with intent to view child pornography.

According to federal prosecutors, Dedual accessed the internet as a user of a file sharing network with the purpose of viewing child porn.

U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst said Dedual used the internet to look at child porn from November 2015 to May 2016 in Gulfport and Ocean Springs.

Hurst said one of the children shown engaging in sexual conduct was younger than 12 years old.

Dedual is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 9, 2018 by U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden.

