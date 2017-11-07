Man, juvenile charged in Long Beach auto burglary

A Gulfport man who was indicted for two counts of burglary of a dwelling in July was arrested again Monday, this time charged with burglary of an automobile.

Long Beach Police Chief Billy Seal said 19-year-old Antonious D. Young stole items from a vehicle parked on Kuyrkendall Pl. According to Seal, a juvenile was also arrested in the case.

Justice Court Judge Diane Ladner set Young’s bond at $50,000 for the latest burglary charge. Bonds for the previous counts were revoked, according to the Harrison County jail docket.

