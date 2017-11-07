Man, juvenile charged in Long Beach auto burglary

According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.More >>
A Gulfport man who was indicted for two counts of burglary of a dwelling in July was arrested again Monday, this time charged with burglary of an automobile.More >>
There are elections today in the Moss Point, Jackson County, and Pascagoula-Gautier school districts.More >>
The Vancleave teen who was reported missing after leaving her home Oct. 30 returned home safely early Tuesday morning, according to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell.More >>
A tip led Madison County deputies to a dog fighting ring in Canton where authorities found malnourished and injured animals and men fighting them.More >>
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
Though the man claims the shooting happened during an argument, police say he pulled the gun on his son before he believed himself to be in danger.More >>
The president was traveling back to the White House from a golf outing. “My finger said what I was feeling," Briskman said. "I'm angry and I'm frustrated." The gesture got her fired.More >>
Experts sometimes refer to online porn as digital heroin. And just like drugs, kids who get exposed at a young age will have serious consequences to deal with as they mature.More >>
The good Samaritan’s family has lived in the Sutherland Springs area for four generations, and he had numerous friends who went to the church.More >>
Some family members and friends have come forward with the names of those killed.More >>
According to the report, Weinstein wanted to silence accusers and squash any reports of sexual harassment or assault.More >>
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.More >>
Police say Shervondria Mack was stabbed in the neck inside a vehicle following a fight with an unidentified woman, shortly after 4:00 a.m. The two were in traffic on Mill Street, near Oakley Street, leaving a JSU homecoming after-party at Freelons, when Mack was stabbed.More >>
