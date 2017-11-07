New school board members elected in Jackson County

In Moss Point, it was the first time residents will actually vote on their school board members. (Photo source: WLOX)

The polls are closed and Moss Point, Jackson County, and Pascagoula-Gautier school districts have elected new school board members.

District 3 did not have a name on the ballot because no one qualified. The law says the city now has the right to appoint someone to that position. Elections for districts 2 and 4 will be next November.

Pascagoula

Matthew Johnson - 401

Shannon Hughes - 223

Noah Britt - 117

Jackson County

District 1

Glenn Dickerson - Unopposed - 127

District 2

Amy Dobson - 212

Dino Ray Zecchio - 191

Moss Point

District 1

Amy Buckley - 57

Caterria Payton - 15

District 5

Isaiah Ike Hayes - 219

Clifton Magee - 140

In the past, the Moss Point Board of Aldermen appointed members to the school board. However, earlier in 2017, Rep. Jeremy Anderson pushed HB 2463 through legislation to change the method. When HB 2463 became law, it received push back from people who say an elected school board wouldn't be in the best interest of students. One of the main concerns - the historically low city election turnout for Moss Point.

