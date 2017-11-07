Happening Now: School board elections in Jackson Co.

Right now, people in Jackson County are heading to the polls to choose new school board members. There are elections today in the Moss Point, Jackson County, and Pascagoula-Gautier school districts.

In Moss Point, this will the first time residents will actually vote on their school board members. In District 1, Amy Buckley and Caterria Payton are both vying for that spot. Isaiah "Ike" Hayes and Clifton Magee will face off in District 5.

District 3 won't have a name on the ballot. That's because no one qualified. The law says the city now has the right to appoint someone to that position. Elections for districts 2 and 4 will be next November.

In the Jackson County School District, there are two school board positions available. Glenn Dickerson is running unopposed in District 1. In District 2, Amy Dobson and Dino Ray Vecchio will go head-to-head.

In the Pascagoula-Gautier School District, three candidates are vying for the one open school board spot. Those candidates are Noah Britt, Shannon Hughes, and Matthew Johnson.

The polls are open until 7 p.m. We'll let you know who wins later tonight on WLOX News Now and on WLOX.com.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.