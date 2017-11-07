YOUR CHILD'S EDUCATION: School board elections today in Jackson County

Both Thanksgiving and Christmas are still pretty far away, but some Coast residents are already looking ahead to Mardi Gras.More >>
Before the next worship services, churches on the Coast are taking action to prevent a tragedy from happening.
The Poplarville School District is celebrating earning an "A" ranking in our state's school accountability scores.
An early start to the oyster season produced mixed results for Mississippi oystermen on day one. The Department of Marine Resources moved the season up to give oystermen a competitive edge.
A team from the Commission on Accreditation of Law Enforcement is in town for an operations inspection, and the Pascagoula Police Department is putting on its best face.
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.
Though the man claims the shooting happened during an argument, police say he pulled the gun on his son before he believed himself to be in danger.
The good Samaritan's family has lived in the Sutherland Springs area for four generations, and he had numerous friends who went to the church.
The president was traveling back to the White House from a golf outing. "My finger said what I was feeling," Briskman said. "I'm angry and I'm frustrated." The gesture got her fired.
Some family members and friends have come forward with the names of those killed.
Cindy Rounds died before she could realize her dream of traveling. Her daughter in Rhode Island decided to symbolically send her mom on a world tour.
The president of the university announced the suspension of all Greek life after the death of an FSU student three days ago.
An email scam that appears to be asking for Netflix customer's personal information is floating around - and here's what you need to know about it.
Hokes Bluff police say a child who ran to get help at a neighbor's home led them to a murder-suicide.
