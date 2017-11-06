St. Martin prepares for first playoff appearance since 2003

With their season potentially on the line this past Friday, St. Martin looked to finally beat D'Iberville for the first time since 2003. That didn't quite work out, but despite the loss, the Yellow Jackets did snap another dubious streak lasting just as long.

Even though the Yellow Jackets dropped their season finale to the Warriors 31-16, St. Martin still managed to sneak into the playoffs as a four-seed in Region 4-6A, their first postseason appearance in fourteen years.

The Class 6A bracket doesn't do them any favors, as they now have to face 12-0 Pearl on the road. However, regardless of what happens in this first round playoff contest, the Yellow Jackets are remaining optimistic for the future.

"It was like, (have) you ever had a Sour Patch Kid?" St. Martin junior and Miami (FL) commit Brandon Cunningham said of the team making the playoffs after a loss. "It's the opposite. It was sour that we lost, but it was so good to make the playoffs. we're getting our feet wet for next year. Next year is gonna be phenomenal. We're going all the way next year, I promise you that. That's a promise I'm willing to bet."

