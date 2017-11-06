Bulldogs bash Bishop State

A 14-point run midway through the first half propelled Mississippi Gulf Coast to a runaway 81-58 victory Monday over Bishop State at the Weathers/Wentzell Center.

Four Bulldogs reached double figures, led by DaJuan Moorer (Fr, Pensacola, Fla./Pensacola Catholic) with 16. Josh Ross (Fr, Mendenhall/Mendenhall) had 12 and Dedoch Chan (Fr, Rochester, Minn./John Marshall) and Tavonn Tyson (Fr, Biloxi/Biloxi) chipped in 11 each.

“It’s a game that we should win,” Gulf Coast coach Wendell Weathers said. “I thought we played better, but not nearly as good as we have to play.”

The Bulldogs have won their first two games. They’ll see Bishop State (0-2) in their next contest on Nov. 16 in Mobile. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

MGCCC flipped a 16-14 with its 14-0 run over 6:03 of first half. Jaylen Peters (So, Pass Christian/Pass Christian) scored the first five points from the foul line, and Tyson scored seven of the last nine to make it 28-16 with 5:33 left in the half.

The Bulldogs’ second-half, three-quarters court press sparked a 15-2 run that delivered the final blow, making it 59-38 with 11:28 to play.

“We’re short right now in a couple of positions,” Weathers said. “Hopefully after tomorrow, we’re going to fix a lot of that. We’re having to piecemeal this thing together. I’m still trying to figure out who to play where and when.”