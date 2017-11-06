Bulldogs bash Bishop State - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Bulldogs bash Bishop State

PERKINSTON, MS (MGCCC) -

A 14-point run midway through the first half propelled Mississippi Gulf Coast to a runaway 81-58 victory Monday over Bishop State at the Weathers/Wentzell Center.

Four Bulldogs reached double figures, led by DaJuan Moorer (Fr, Pensacola, Fla./Pensacola Catholic) with 16. Josh Ross (Fr, Mendenhall/Mendenhall) had 12 and Dedoch Chan (Fr, Rochester, Minn./John Marshall) and Tavonn Tyson (Fr, Biloxi/Biloxi) chipped in 11 each.

“It’s a game that we should win,” Gulf Coast coach Wendell Weathers said. “I thought we played better, but not nearly as good as we have to play.”

The Bulldogs have won their first two games. They’ll see Bishop State (0-2) in their next contest on Nov. 16 in Mobile. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

MGCCC flipped a 16-14 with its 14-0 run over 6:03 of first half. Jaylen Peters (So, Pass Christian/Pass Christian) scored the first five points from the foul line, and Tyson scored seven of the last nine to make it 28-16 with 5:33 left in the half.

The Bulldogs’ second-half, three-quarters court press sparked a 15-2 run that delivered the final blow, making it 59-38 with 11:28 to play.

“We’re short right now in a couple of positions,” Weathers said. “Hopefully after tomorrow, we’re going to fix a lot of that. We’re having to piecemeal this thing together. I’m still trying to figure out who to play where and when.”

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • St. Martin prepares for first playoff appearance since 2003

    St. Martin prepares for first playoff appearance since 2003

    Monday, November 6 2017 11:48 PM EST2017-11-07 04:48:32 GMT

    With their season potentially on the line this past Friday, St. Martin looked to finally beat D'Iberville for the first time since 2003. That didn't quite work out, but despite the loss, the Yellow Jackets did snap another dubious streak lasting just as long. 

    More >>

    With their season potentially on the line this past Friday, St. Martin looked to finally beat D'Iberville for the first time since 2003. That didn't quite work out, but despite the loss, the Yellow Jackets did snap another dubious streak lasting just as long. 

    More >>

  • Bulldogs bash Bishop State

    Bulldogs bash Bishop State

    Monday, November 6 2017 11:23 PM EST2017-11-07 04:23:40 GMT
    A 14-point run midway through the first half propelled Mississippi Gulf Coast to a runaway 81-58 victory Monday over Bishop State at the Weathers/Wentzell Center. Four Bulldogs reached double figures, led by DaJuan Moorer (Fr, Pensacola, Fla./Pensacola Catholic) with 16. Josh Ross (Fr, Mendenhall/Mendenhall) had 12 and Dedoch Chan (Fr, Rochester, Minn./John Marshall) and Tavonn Tyson (Fr, Biloxi/Biloxi) chipped in 11 each. “It’s a game that we should win,” Gulf Coa...More >>
    A 14-point run midway through the first half propelled Mississippi Gulf Coast to a runaway 81-58 victory Monday over Bishop State at the Weathers/Wentzell Center. Four Bulldogs reached double figures, led by DaJuan Moorer (Fr, Pensacola, Fla./Pensacola Catholic) with 16. Josh Ross (Fr, Mendenhall/Mendenhall) had 12 and Dedoch Chan (Fr, Rochester, Minn./John Marshall) and Tavonn Tyson (Fr, Biloxi/Biloxi) chipped in 11 each. “It’s a game that we should win,” Gulf Coa...More >>

  • Mike Evans suspended for hit on Marshon Lattimore

    Mike Evans suspended for hit on Marshon Lattimore

    Mike Evans hit Lattimore from behind in the game on Sunday. Source: FOX SportsMike Evans hit Lattimore from behind in the game on Sunday. Source: FOX Sports

    Mike Evans has has been suspended without pay for one game for violations of unsportsmanlike conduct for his hit on Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Evans only received a personal foul penalty for the hit on Sunday. Coach Sean Payton was asked after the contest what should happen to Evans. “(I didn’t see) a lot good. I know it went to New York to look at. If there’s not an ejection in that situation than I don’t know when there’s supposed to be...

    More >>

    Mike Evans has has been suspended without pay for one game for violations of unsportsmanlike conduct for his hit on Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Evans only received a personal foul penalty for the hit on Sunday. Coach Sean Payton was asked after the contest what should happen to Evans. “(I didn’t see) a lot good. I know it went to New York to look at. If there’s not an ejection in that situation than I don’t know when there’s supposed to be...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly