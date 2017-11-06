Ocean Springs business owners in favor of adding Mardi Gras parades

Downtown business owners seem thrilled with the idea of adding on to both of those parades. (Image Source: WLOX News)

Both Thanksgiving and Christmas are still pretty far away, but some Coast residents are already looking ahead to Mardi Gras.

Traditionally, only two parades roll through downtown Ocean Springs during the carnival season; the Elks day parade and the night parade.

At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, the board of aldermen will consider approving a special event permit for Krewe Unique to parade following the Elks parade Saturday, Jan. 27.

It wouldn't be their first time to follow the Elks parade. They've done it the last few years.

An all-girl krewe that wants to follow the night parade; which would be a first. That krewe has not submitted a permit, but Ward 2 Alderman Rickey Authement is aware of their interest.

Downtown business owners seem thrilled with the idea of adding on to both of those parades.

“The City of Ocean Springs, the Chamber of Commerce, they do such a great job just doing events in our area, and bringing people to us. So, anything they can do for us is just a bonus for the businesses,” said April Burks who owns Love Ivy Boutique.

Carnival celebration starts on Jan. 6, 2018.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.