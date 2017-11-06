Poplarville School District celebrates "A" ranking

Before the next worship services, churches on the Coast are taking action to prevent a tragedy from happening.More >>
In Mississippi, we have the 5th highest rate in the country of narcotics being legally prescribed for pain.More >>
The Poplarville School District is celebrating earning an "A" ranking in our state's school accountability scores.More >>
An early start to the oyster season produced mixed results for Mississippi oystermen on day one. The Department of Marine Resources moved the season up to give oystermen a competitive edge.More >>
A masked man forced his way into a Dollar General store as it was closing for the night Sunday, but he didn’t get away with anything, according to Moss Point police.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
The president of the university announced the suspension of all Greek life after the death of an FSU student three days ago.More >>
An email scam that appears to be asking for Netflix customer's personal information is floating around - and here's what you need to know about it.More >>
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.More >>
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.More >>
Hokes Bluff police say a child who ran to get help at a neighbor's home led them to a murder-suicide.More >>
A woman from Goose Creek diagnosed with stage 4 cancer died Saturday, just two days after a local hospital held a wedding for her.More >>
The president was traveling back to the White House from a golf outing. “My finger said what I was feeling," Briskman said. "I'm angry and I'm frustrated." The gesture got her fired.More >>
Cindy Rounds died before she could realize her dream of traveling. Her daughter in Rhode Island decided to symbolically send her mom on a world tour.More >>
W.F. Burns Middle School had their pep rally as a funeral service and the players and cheerleaders ripped the opposing team’s mascot, the Long Cane Middle School Cougar's, into shreds.More >>
