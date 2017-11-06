Armed suspect leaves Dollar General empty-handed

A masked man forced his way into a Dollar General store as it was closing for the night Sunday, but he didn’t get away with anything, according to Moss Point police.

Police Chief Calvin Hutchins said the suspect tried to rob the Dollar General on Main St. just before 10 p.m.

Employees reported the suspect forced his way into the store at gunpoint after a brief struggle with an employee.

Hutchins said the man walked around inside the store before running from the scene. Nothing was taken, Hutchins said.

The suspect was described as a black man wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and a white mask.

Anyone with information that could help investigators solve this crime should call the Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

