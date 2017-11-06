Armed suspect leaves Dollar General empty-handed

An early start to the oyster season produced mixed results for Mississippi oystermen on day one. The Department of Marine Resources moved the season up to give oystermen a competitive edge.More >>
A masked man forced his way into a Dollar General store as it was closing for the night Sunday, but he didn’t get away with anything, according to Moss Point police.More >>
Four men were arrested when the Madison County Sheriff's Department broke up a dog fighting ring Saturday afternoon. They received an anonymous phone call in reference to dog fighting in the six hundred block of Rankin Road, which is located off of Highway 43 South in Madison County.More >>
A team from the Commission on Accreditation of Law Enforcement is in town for an operations inspection, and the Pascagoula Police Department is putting on its best face.More >>
The City of Picayune has a brand new, high-tech park to celebrate. It’s called the Crosby Commons.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
The president of the university announced the suspension of all Greek life after the death of an FSU student three days ago.More >>
The Louisiana woman who was reported missing on the Mississippi Gulf Coast more than a week ago has been found.More >>
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.More >>
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.More >>
Some people just need their nicotine no matter where they are.More >>
Trump denounced North Korea as "a threat to the civilized world," and exhorted dictator Kim Jong Un to cease weapons testing like the missiles he has fired over Japanese territory in recent weeks.More >>
