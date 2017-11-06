LIST: Veterans Day deals and discounts - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

LIST: Veterans Day deals and discounts

(Image source: Pixabay) (Image source: Pixabay)
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

November 11 is a day set aside each year to honor and recognize our nation’s veterans. Across South Mississippi, there will be plenty of events to observe the holiday, while many businesses offer meal deals to veterans.

Our friends at Gulf Coast Weekend have put together this list of things to do and places to eat for free: http://www.gulfcoastweekend.com/veterans-day-events-meal-deals/ 

Don't forget to bring your military ID to show you're either a veteran or active duty service member. 

If your South Mississippi business is offering a special Veterans Day deal and you're not on our list, please send the details to producers@wlox.com.

