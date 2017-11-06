Vancleave teen reported missing returns home safely

The Vancleave teen who was reported missing after leaving her home Oct. 30 returned home safely early Tuesday morning, according to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell.

Ezell said 16-year-old Nova Clark was reported missing after family members found notes saying she was “leaving and would be OK.”

The teen would not tell investigators where she had been, according to Ezell, only saying she had been staying with a friend.

