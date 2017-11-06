Vancleave teen reported missing after leaving home

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help finding a teen who was last seen at her Vancleave home Oct. 30.

Sheriff Mike Ezell said the family of 16-year-old Nova Clark reported her missing after the teen left notes saying she was “leaving and would be OK.”

Ezell said family members last saw Nova the night of Oct. 30, and she was gone the next day. The girl reportedly left her home carrying a purple Nike gym bag.

Nova is 5-foot-1 and weighs 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Nova’s whereabouts, please call the sheriff’s department at 228-769-3063.

