Pascagoula PD in the spotlight for re-accreditation - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Pascagoula PD in the spotlight for re-accreditation

The accreditation commission is judging the department on 189 standards of excellence. (Photo source: WLOX) The accreditation commission is judging the department on 189 standards of excellence. (Photo source: WLOX)
PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -

A team from the Commission on Accreditation of Law Enforcement is in town for an operations inspection, and the Pascagoula Police Department is putting on its best face.

The accreditation commission is judging the department on 189 standards of excellence. If they pass, they'll rise to the top. 

“It helps the department with liability concerns," accreditation manager Sgt. Chris Weeks explained. "It ensures that we have stand operating procedures and the best practices as it pertains to those policies." 

Everything is on the table for police chief Kenny Johnson.

“Every action that we do, every use of force, every pursuit is thoroughly reviewed. Not just me, but a command staff review process," said Johnson. 

Being recognized and being re-accredited on a statewide and national level means a great deal for the men and women of the department. It also means something else that might be even more important - recruitment. 

“It is a big tool for us,” said Capt. Doug Adams. “People know that we're going to do things right [and] the recruits know that we're going to do things right. They're going to get the best training possible.”  

With a top-notch police department, the chief says recruitment could come in other areas as well.

“We hope that it makes the decision for somebody to move to Pascagoula, versus moving somewhere else when they know that have a police department in place that's both state and nationally accredited,” Johnson said. 

For Weeks, being re-accredited would mark a major milestone for the department.

“It's pretty rare. We're one of 20 in the state that are state accredited, and even fewer than that national level," he said. 

A public hearing on the accreditation process will be held Tuesday night at 6 p.m. in the Pascagoula municipal courtroom, located inside the police department. 

A final answer on the city's application will likely come in May of 2017. 

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Oystermen see mixed results as season opens in western MS Sound

    Oystermen see mixed results as season opens in western MS Sound

    Monday, November 6 2017 6:40 PM EST2017-11-06 23:40:45 GMT
    Oyster season in the western Mississippi Sound began at sunrise. (Photo source: WLOX)Oyster season in the western Mississippi Sound began at sunrise. (Photo source: WLOX)

    An early start to the oyster season produced mixed results for Mississippi oystermen on day one. The Department of Marine Resources moved the season up to give oystermen a competitive edge.

    More >>

    An early start to the oyster season produced mixed results for Mississippi oystermen on day one. The Department of Marine Resources moved the season up to give oystermen a competitive edge.

    More >>

  • Armed suspect leaves Dollar General empty-handed

    Armed suspect leaves Dollar General empty-handed

    Monday, November 6 2017 6:38 PM EST2017-11-06 23:38:48 GMT
    (Photo source: file)(Photo source: file)

    A masked man forced his way into a Dollar General store as it was closing for the night Sunday, but he didn’t get away with anything, according to Moss Point police.

    More >>

    A masked man forced his way into a Dollar General store as it was closing for the night Sunday, but he didn’t get away with anything, according to Moss Point police.

    More >>

  • Arrests Made in Dog Fighting Ring in Canton

    Arrests Made in Dog Fighting Ring in Canton

    Monday, November 6 2017 5:31 PM EST2017-11-06 22:31:51 GMT

    Four men were arrested when the Madison County Sheriff's Department broke up a dog fighting ring Saturday afternoon. They received an anonymous phone call in reference to dog fighting in the six hundred block of Rankin Road, which is located off of Highway 43 South in Madison County.

    More >>

    Four men were arrested when the Madison County Sheriff's Department broke up a dog fighting ring Saturday afternoon. They received an anonymous phone call in reference to dog fighting in the six hundred block of Rankin Road, which is located off of Highway 43 South in Madison County.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly