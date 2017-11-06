Crosby Commons open to enjoy in Picayune

The city acquired the dilapidated building, tore it down, and gave the five-acre lot new life. (Photo source: WLOX)

The City of Picayune has a brand new, high-tech park to celebrate. It’s called the Crosby Commons.

It took about four years and a lot of work, but this property has transformed. It used to be the grounds of the Crosby Memorial Hospital.

The city acquired the dilapidated building, tore it down, and gave the five-acre lot new life with a walking track, state of the art integrated sound system, lighting, and a stage area with the latest in technology.

Mayor Dr. Ed Pinero said seeing this day come to fruition means a lot for the city.

“This is a great thing for the city. In the past, they had to walk on the streets and sidewalks. Now, they can walk on the walking track. We have an amphitheater for our community band, our local courses,” said Pinero. “It’s going to be a great thing and a great gathering spot. We’re just really excited about it. We start on projects and you get vision in mind, but then, when you can actually bring it to fruition, that’s just a wonderful day.”

The park was funded through several grants totaling almost $1 million. Now, it will be used for community get-togethers, events, and daily use by folks just looking to take in some fresh air.

