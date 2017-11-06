Tropical Storm Rina forms in Atlantic, no threat

Forecasters expect this system to take a track to the north, not affecting the United States of America. Forecasters expect Rina to remain at tropical storm strength, taking a track to the north, not affecting any land.More >>
Don't forget to set your clocks back one hour before heading to bed on Saturday. And enjoy the extra hour of sleep this weekend.More >>
This tropical disturbance, called Invest 93L, could form into a tropical depression or tropical storm by Sunday, according to a Friday outlook from the National Hurricane Center.More >>
Seriously spooky "feels like" temperatures are on the way for Saturday and Sunday thanks to a weekend cold front.More >>
Thanks to a cold front passing through the area on Tuesday, things are drying up in a big way along the Gulf Coast region this week.More >>
