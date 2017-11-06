Tropical Storm Rina expected to form in Atlantic, no threat

Tropical Depression Nineteen had a well-defined circulation on Monday. It's expected to become a tropical storm by Tuesday.

Tropical Depression Nineteen in the Atlantic Ocean formed early Monday and poses no threat to the U.S.

Newly-formed Tropical Depression Nineteen in the Atlantic is expected to strengthen and become a tropical storm later today or tonight.

On Monday, T.D. Nineteen was located hundreds of miles east of Bermuda and was slowly moving northward. Forecasters expect this system to take a track to the north, not affecting the United States of America.

If T.D. Nineteen intensifies and becomes a tropical storm, it would take the next name on the list: 'Rina.'

"Thankfully, this system poses no threat to the Gulf Coast or our entire nation," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams on Monday. "But, it just goes to show you that hurricane season isn't over yet."

"Even though the official end of the season occurs on November 30, sometimes the weather doesn't care and still forms storms anyway," Williams continued. "We'll have to see what happens."

Can clearly see the well-defined circulation as #TD19 spins in the open Atlantic Ocean. Expected to become T.S. #Rina. No U.S. threat. @WLOX pic.twitter.com/NchZh8dJ0J — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) November 6, 2017

"Keep in mind that the 2017 hurricane season has been the most active since the infamous season of 2005... the year of Katrina," said Williams. "And, remember, in 2005 storms kept on forming in December and even January, well past the official end of hurricane season," said Williams. "We even had to start naming those post-season storms with greek letters because we ran out of names on the traditional alphabet list."

"Hopefully, 2017's season wraps up when it's supposed to," Williams said. "Because it's been a wild ride."

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.