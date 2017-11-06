Missing Baton Rouge woman found in Biloxi

Linda Thompson was found Monday morning in a home under construction in a neighborhood off Brodie Rd. (Photo source: WLOX)

The Louisiana woman who was reported missing on the Mississippi Gulf Coast more than a week ago has been found.

Maj. Chris DeBack, with the Biloxi Police Department, said Linda Thompson was found Monday morning in a home under construction in a neighborhood off Brodie Rd. DeBack said Thompson is alive and she is being looked at by medical personnel.

Authorities have been looking for Thompson since she reportedly went missing from her Baton Rouge home Oct. 27. Her SUV was found abandoned in the median of I-10 near I-110 the next day.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for the 67-year-old on Nov. 3.

The case was investigated by the Baton Rouge, D’Iberville, and Biloxi police departments.

