7th annual Long Beach veterans parade draws a crowd

The 7th annual Veterans Parade in Long Beach drew a big crowd to Jeff Davis Avenue on Sunday.

There was face painting, patriotic music and of course, veterans; both active and retired.

"I like that. I think it's really appreciated by the veterans," said Korean War veteran Perry Oberg. "They often come up....and thank me for my service and I appreciate that, too."

The parade included a number of marching groups including the Boy Scouts and the Long Beach High School Marching Band. Coast Guard Vet Tommy Weaver thinks it's important to recognize all veterans.

"I'm here to support the veterans," said Weaver. "And seeing how I am a veteran, we need to support them and stand up for them."

The ages of those in attendance ranged from young to old. Veterans say they were glad to see so many young children cheering them on.

"It feels great, man," said Weaver. "We need to support. These kids are going to grow up and probably be our future veterans. That's why we're here and that's what we're about."

It may have been small, but the parade carried great meaning to all those honored.

"It makes me feel good," Falaris said. "Real good."

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.