Children of missing Baton Rouge woman desperate for answers

Children of missing Baton Rouge woman, Linda Thompson, Brittany Skuse and Jay Thompson, discuss the case with Lt. Jason King of the D'Iberville Police Department. (Photo source: WLOX)

Loved ones of a Baton Rouge woman who's been missing for more than a week are desperate to find her.

Linda Thompson was last seen in Baton Rouge on Oct. 27, one day before her car was found in the median of Interstate 10 in D'Iberville.

On Sunday, two of her three children - Jay Thompson and Brittany Skuse - came to D'Iberville to retrieve her car, and left with more questions than answers.

They say the disappearance is not like her and has been suspicious from the beginning.

“When we went to her house originally, the door was wide open and her dog was shut in a back bedroom,” Thompson said. “So, didn’t really know what to make of it. If she was abducted or if for some reason she got in the car and took off, I mean, we just....don’t know.”

D’Iberville Police Lt. Jason King says his department is assisting in the investigation.

“We, along with the Baton Rouge Police Department can’t rule anything out, and there’s not anything saying one way or another,” he said. “For all intents and purposes, what we know is that she was in the vehicle when it came over here, but we can’t say anything definitive at this point.”

The children say their mother is well loved, and they have had full support in their hometown.

“She’s very devoted to her family,” Skuse said. “She’s very generous and thinks the best of everyone.”

The Biloxi Police Department is also assisting in the investigation. Anyone with information on her whereabouts, please call the D'Iberville or Biloxi police departments.

