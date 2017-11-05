Motorcyclist injured in Gulfport accident - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Motorcyclist injured in Gulfport accident

By Joyce Philippe, Digital Content Producer
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

At least one person was injured in a motorcycle accident on Duckworth Rd. in Gulfport. 

The driver of the motorcycle was seen lying in the road before paramedics responded to the scene. 

An ambulance soon arrive to transport the victim to a hospital for treatment. 

Officials say Duckworth Rd. is currently closed as officers investigate the situation. 

